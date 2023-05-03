Dog rescued after being stuck inside pipe in Bloomfield

Crews determined that the dog crawled 40-50 feet inside of an underground pipe.

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. — A dog was rescued by first responders in Bloomfield after being stuck inside an underground pipe.

The Bloomfield Center Fire Department posted the story of their rescue efforts on their Facebook page, along with photos of the dog in safe hands.

In the post, they said that at 11:06 a.m., the Bloomfield Center Volunteer Fire Department responded to 301 Tunxis Ave for an animal rescue. First arriving crews determined a dog had crawled 40-50 feet down a 200-foot-long culvert pipe.

Once they found out they could not access the dog through the pipe, the Bloomfield Department of Public Works was called in to dig up a section of pipe to access the dog.

Once dug up, crews pushed a hose behind the dog to give him the remaining 10 feet to get out of the pipe.

It is not known if the dog suffered any injuries, who determined the pup was in the pipe, or how.

We'll update this story when possible.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.