Dozens of cats, dogs looking for homes before SPCA of CT closes in May

So far, there are 20 dogs and 13 cats who will need to find homes before the closure and the clock is ticking.

MONROE, Conn. — Time is running out for the SPCA of CT in Monroe.

They will be closing for good in two months due to financial problems. Volunteers are now scrambling to find homes for over 30 cats and dogs.

"I lie awake at night thinking about them sometimes," said Kate Compton, a volunteer.

The shelter has been open for 20 years and they have always made it their mission to never leave a cat or dog behind by finding them forever homes.

"We are a no-kill shelter so we don’t get any funding from the state, so we solely depend on donations to run our everyday activities and taking care of the animals," said Linda Lapine, a volunteer.

At the same time, there are some who are less adoptable because of their aggressive nature. Volunteers said they will do their best in re-homing them to another shelter or sanctuary and making sure euthanasia is the very last resort.

"It’s just … it’s heartbreaking," added Compton.

In the midst of the heartbreak is a light. The news of their closure has spread like wildfire.

"A day and a half, we had almost 200 applications for our animals and we fielded 300 phone calls," added Lapine.

Half of the dogs at the shelter have been there for several years, but volunteers told FOX61 they want to make sure the dogs are a right fit for the families before handing them over.

At times, some end up returning them to the shelter for personal reasons.

"People calling me from West Virginia saying I’m going to send a 25-dollar donation, you know … heard about a Facebook friend told me about it and I’m going to send you some money," added Compton.

If you are interested in scheduling a meet and greet with a cat or a dog, you may call the shelter at (475) 290-8525 or email them at spcactofmonroe@gmail.com.

The shelter is currently taking appointments only.

