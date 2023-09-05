East Windsor firefighters rescue horse that couldn't stand up after falling

The horse wasn't able to get up due to its age and the terrain it was in, and the owner needed help moving it to a better spot.

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. — Firefighters in the Broad Brook section of East Windsor rescued a horse that fell and could not stand back up on its own on Tuesday morning.

The Broad Brook Fire Department was called around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday to a home where a horse had slipped and fallen. The horse wasn't able to get up due to its age, the terrain it was in, and how it landed. The owner needed help moving it to a better spot for it to stand up.

The horse was found lying on its side next to a vinyl fence.

Firefighters and the horse's owner were able to gently drag the horse up the hill to where the horse eventually got up on its own. The Warehouse Point Fire Dept., also part of East Windsor, assisted.

"Due to the heat and age of this horse, the outcome could have been much worse. Great work by all," the Broad Brook Fire Department said.

The horse, whose age was not given, was not injured, and neither were the firefighters who reported to the call.

