A witness said she saw the animal crawling into a ravine on Prospect Street near Tingley Street near ECSU.

WINDHAM, Conn. — DEEP confirmed Friday they are looking for a reported alligator in Willimantic.

A spokesperson for DEEP says they were called by the Willimantic Police to help them search for the animal.

A witness said she saw the animal crawling into a ravine on Prospect Street near Tingley Street next to ECSU.