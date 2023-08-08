On the 'moove': 3 cows roaming Burlington, animal control says

The three animals were last seen near Perry Drive and Taine Mountain as of Monday evening, officials said.

BURLINGTON, Conn — Three bovines are on the loose after they escaped from their home, according to Burlington and Canton Animal Control.

As of Monday evening, the "escape artists" are roaming the areas that surround George Washington Turnpike and Angela's Way, and they were last seen near Perry Drive and Taine Mountain, officials said.

Town officials ask people to stay away from the bovine runaways. Anyone who sees them is asked to call the town's Animal Control office at (860)-960-6600 or the Burlington police at (860)-673-4856.

"We are working directly with owners to safely contain and return all three to their home," animal control said on its Facebook page.

It is not clear where the animals escaped from or how they escaped, and what their fate may be upon returning home. Some users commenting on the animal control's Facebook post speculate the animals are running for their lives to avoid becoming someone's next meal.

"They are going on a trip. Looking to live..." one user said.

Another user recalled another escaped "Beefalo," Buddy, who escaped and roamed in Plymouth in August 2020 before being caught eight months later, spared his life and sent to an animal sanctuary in Florida.

"Hope they find sanctuary like 'Buddy' did...they want to live!" the user said.

