Firefighters rescue horse in East Windsor

A horse was found stuck in the mud near the area of East and Chamberlain Roads. Firefighters were able to safely remove the animal.

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. — After almost two hours of trying, firefighters were able to rescue a horse Friday afternoon.

According to the Broad Brook Fire Department's Facebook page, a large horse became "severely" stuck in the mud near the area of East and Chamberlain Roads.

Firefighters first tried to use shovels to set the horse free. A vet also arrived on the scene in case they were needed. However, firefighters soon had to use other equipment to get the animal out of the mud.

Around 5:56 pm, the horse was finally freed from the mud. Firefighters say the horse is doing fine and was able to stand upright on all four of its legs.

The Broad Brooke Fire Department then thanked everyone who helped including the men and women from the WHPFD.