Fox tests positive for rabies in New London: health officials

The public is urged to refrain from feeding or approaching any wild or stray animals.

NEW LONDON, Conn. — Health officials in New London are warning residents that a fox found has tested positive for rabies.

Officials said the fox was found in the area of Georgiana St. and Cape Ann Court and it tested positive for rabies on Oct. 4. Officials urged the public to refrain from feeding or approaching any wild or stray animals.

Rabies is a deadly disease caused by a virus that can infect all warm-blooded animals, including people.

According to both Ledge Light and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it is spread mostly by wild animals, but stray cats and dogs may also become infected and spread the virus.

The rabies virus lives in the saliva and brain tissue of infected animals, which can be spread by scratches from infected animals or when infected saliva comes into contact with open wounds, breaks in the skin or mucous membranes (eyes, nose, mouth, etc.).

After rabies exposure or potential rabies exposure, any wound should be rinsed immediately, and the CDC says four 1-mL doses of the rabies vaccine should be administered intramuscularly to previously unvaccinated persons.

The first dose should be as soon as possible after exposure, with the others following on days 3, 7, and 14 after the first vaccination.

For previously vaccinated persons, the CDC says two 1-mL doses should be administered after exposure.

For questions or concerns, please contact Ledge Light Health District at 860-448-4882 or the New London Animal Control at 860-447-5231.

