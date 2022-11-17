French Bulldog found on roadside in Naugatuck

The Beacon Falls DOT crew found the dog on Route 8 right before exit 26 last week.

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Naugatuck Animal Control is now investigating after they said a French Bulldog was left on the side of a road.

"It was one of the worst ones I’ve seen," said Brittany Tooth of the Naugatuck Animal Control.

The dog is estimated to be three to five years old. It was spotted on Route 8 just before exit 26 last Wednesday shortly before noon.

His condition at the time was extremely poor and showed nothing but skin and bones.

"Severe loss of hair, obvious signs of ear infection and skin infection," added Tooth.

Immediately, the DOT crew brought the dog to Naugatuck Animal Control who then rushed him to Beacon Valley Animal Hospital.

A vet then administered antibiotics and the proper treatment which may take several months.

Officer Tooth said despite the dog being in so much pain, his personality never got dull.

"Even as sore as his skin has to be from the infections, he rolls over, he wants belly rubs, he wants to cuddle with you," added Tooth.

Tooth emphasized there is always an animal shelter that will take a dog if someone does not want it anymore instead of leaving it outdoors in unpredictable weather. She said so far this year, there have been five similar cases and happens more often than people think.

The president of Desmond's Army, an animal advocacy organization had a message to whoever is responsible.

"Whoever did this to this dog should step up, whoever did this to this dog should never have another animal again," said Zilla Cannamela, president of Desmond's Army.

Cannamela added Desmond's Army is offering a $1,500 reward to anyone who has information leading up to an arrest.

The dog is now in the foster care of Westley's Wish K9 Rescue who named him Creed.

The good news - Creed has shown positive signs of improvement.

So far, Creed weighs 29 pounds and goal is to get him to 45 pounds.

"He’s gained four pounds and he was able to kind of have his skin improve a little bit. His ears are packed right now so he’s getting good care on that end of things and we’re hoping that he starts responding to the antibiotics," said Elizabeth DiLernia, officer of Westley's Wish K9 Rescue.

Once Creed is fully recovered, DiLernia said he will be up for adoption where a strict application and interview process will be required from interested candidates.

For more information on Westley's Wish K9 Rescue, click here.

Naugatuck Animal Control is also currently seeking donations for their dogs at the shelter. If you would like to contribute, click here.

