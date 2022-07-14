New home, name for German Shepherd found shot in Derby in April

Now named "Sheriff," he was adopted by the Loris Family in Shelton, a married couple who are in law enforcement.

SHELTON, Conn. — The German Shepherd found shot and injured in Derby back in April has now found a new home, and has a new name.

Known as "Thunda," he was shot by his former owner and left bleeding at Coon Hollow Park, but Thunda was not ready to cross the bridge as he fought for his life.

"Horrific. I don’t know why anyone would do such a thing," said Victoria Loris of Shelton.

Derby police immediately rushed him to VCA Shoreline after he was shot twice in his leg and shoulder. His left, front leg was eventually amputated.

While he was recovering, the German Shepherd's story garnered national attention.

Officer Leon Sylvester with Shelton Animal Control spoke exclusively to FOX61 and said he was overwhelmed by all the phone calls, mail and emails that day.

"We got calls from California, Florida. A dog who’s been shot usually pulls on everybody’s heartstrings," said Sylvester.

Sylvester said over $20,000 was donated which covered the dog's medical expenses.

As months went by, Sylvester worked hard to find him a new family and he was successful.

The Loris Family in Shelton became his new owners.

The dog's new name is Sheriff and the name change was made by VCA Shoreline.

"He was named by [VCA] Shoreline after the song, 'Who shot the sheriff?'" said Daniel Loris of Shelton.

Victoria and Daniel Loris are both police officers.

Daniel was a former K-9 handler who lost his German Shepherd named Striker a while back and he said seeing Sheriff reminded him of his former four-legged friend.

"It’s like he’s imprinted on me. He comes to me, follows me around the house," added Daniel Loris.

Even on three legs, he said Sheriff runs around as if he has four legs.

"He’s very loud. He falls on his face sometimes when he loses his balance trying to get a ball. He’s just the best," said Victoria Loris.

However, Sheriff will not be losing his balance anytime soon since plans are in motion to get him a prosthetic leg.

Sylvester is now relieved and thrilled Sheriff has a fresh start with a loving family.

"It was amazing to see how much good after something bad had taken place," added Sylvester.

