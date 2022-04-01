German Shepherd found shot in Derby; police search for owners

The dog does not have a location chip, and Derby police are still searching for the dog's owners.

DERBY, Conn. — A young German Shepherd is on the road to recovery after he was found injured with gunshot wounds in Derby.

Police found the injured male dog overnight Friday at Derby Picnic Grove on Nutmeg Avenue.

There were multiple shell casings found at the scene, and police said the dog sustained at least two gunshot wounds; one that shattered his front leg and another that is still embedded in his shoulder. The dog is in stable condition at this time.

The Shelton Animal Control is taking care of the dog, who will need surgery on his leg and shoulder.

The dog does not have a location chip, and Derby police are still searching for the dog's owners. The German Shepherd is believed to be between 8 months and 2 years old.

This is a picture of the German Shepherd. As you can see he is in stable condition. He sustained at least 2 gun shot... Posted by Derby Police Department on Friday, April 1, 2022

While the police are "vigorously pursuing this case," anyone with information on the dog's owner or information on the incident is asked to call Derby police at (203) 735-7811.

Desmond's Army, a local animal advocacy organization, is offering a $1,500 reward for information leading up to an arrest in connection to the dog's injuries.

While animal advocates have reached out to Derby police about offering reward money, police encourage the public to instead donate funds to assist with surgery and medical costs for the dog. Donations can be made to Shelton Animal Control at (203) 924-2501.

