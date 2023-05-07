Hospital treats dog bitten by venemous rattlesnake in East Hampton

A three-year-old dog was bitten in the owners' backyard. If it wasn't for their quick actions, doctors said the dog might have not survived.

EAST HAMPTON, Conn. — A dog was bitten by a venomous rattlesnake in East Hampton last week.

If it was not for the owners' quick actions, doctors said the dog might not have survived.

The owners shared their story with FOX61 with the hopes their pets or small children can avoid a similar incident.

"Panic. Let’s get him where he needs to go," said Tina Trudell of East Hampton.

Last Wednesday around 3:30 p.m., three-year-old Leo was let out in the backyard doing his usual sniffing until it took a turn for the worst.

"I heard a loud yelp and I looked in his direction and that’s when I saw him jump backward," said Bryan Trudell of East Hampton.

Leo was bitten above his eye by a large rattlesnake. His face became more swollen by the hour.

"I knew we were among snakes, but I didn’t know we were among the rattlesnakes," added Tina Trudell.

Within minutes, Leo was rushed to Pieper Memorial Veterinary Center in Middletown where he was given what is called Antivenin, a type of treatment specifically for rattlesnake bites.

"Rattlesnakes are reptiles so they like it when it’s warm out so whenever we have this heat come in, they’re going to be out and able to regulate their body temperature better," said Emergency and Critical Care Specialist Dr. Matthew Turner.

Dr. Turner said that based on the large size of the Timber Rattlesnake that bit Leo, it must have carried a lot of venom.

The rattling, he added, usually means a stern warning.

"It generally means stay away. It means that they’re scared and can lash out," added Dr. Turner.

If your dog is bitten by a rattlesnake:

1) Do not apply a tourniquet

2) Do not suck the poison out

3) Do not apply a warm or cold compress

Leo's owners said they are now taking precautions and he is expected to make a full recovery within a month.

"Take a look around your yard, if you have any compost piles, any leaves, any wood, you want to look for empty burrows," added Tina Trudell.

Dr. Turner also said rattlesnakes are commonly seen in the Portland or Glastonbury areas.

Leo's owners have started a GoFundMe page to help with Leo's future expenses since this incident. If you would like to help Leo recover, click here.

