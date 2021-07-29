In Mystic, a new audience down under when 'Big Lux' plays for the Belugas

Kevin Lowther II is the professional violinist known as Big Lux -- and Big Lux has been bringing his violin to play for the Beluga Whales.

STONINGTON, Conn. — There are three Beluga Whales at the Mystic Aquarium and they are among the most popular residents on-premises.

Recently, the Belugas have added a rhythm to their day courtesy of “Big Lux”.

Kevin Lowther II is the professional violinist known as Big Lux -- and Big Lux has been bringing his violin to play for the Beluga Whales.

“A good friend of mine works as a manager here (at the Aquarium),” said Big Lux, “so they brought me, in particular, to play for the whales.”

Big Lux, who is around six foot two, 250 pounds has found that one Beluga Whale is especially fond of his music – 19-year-old Juno.

Big Lux said, “it’s undeniable that when I come over, we start that connection – that is one of the most amazing things.”

A recent visit to the aquarium had Big Lux playing everything from an Irish jig to a hip-hop tune on his violin for the whales, with the guests crowding around to see and hear the artistry unfold.

Allison Tuttle, the senior vice president of zoological operations at Mystic Aquarium said, “Juno loves Big Lux!”

She added, “I find it really inspiring to be able to partner the arts and sciences together, it’s really magnificent.”

Big Lux, who still serves as a Major in the Army Reserves, said he will continue to play and hopes his bond with the Belugas will build.

“I just have to show up and they’re ready,” he said, “and then the magic happens.”

To follow Big Lux on Instagram click here @bigluxviolin or check out his website.

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.