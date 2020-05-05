Kitten rescued by animal control officer in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. — A small kitten, only two to three weeks old was rescued by public officials Monday.
Assistant Animal Control Officer Mitch Gibbs responded to a home on Hill Street on calls of a kitten stuck under a house. When he arrived on scene, Gibbs found the kitten trapped "10 to 15 feet" underneath a deck.
It took an hour and a half to rescue the kitten. A "fishing net on an extendable pole," was used as a way to get the kitten out from under the deck. The small kitten was taken to North Haven Animal Hospital for medical treatment.
