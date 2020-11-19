Local woman holds 'Barksgiving' at CT dog shelters

For the past two years, the woman has gone to the shelters and provided a homemade meal and a special slice of cake for dogs.

CONNECTICUT, USA — A local woman has been going to dog shelters around Connecticut to give them a very special Thanksgiving.

Tracy Miller calls it Barksgiving -- it's something she has been doing for the past two years.

Each dog at the shelter gets a homemade Thanksgiving meal made up of turkey with bone broth, mashed sweet potatoes, peas and carrots, organic pumpkin, complete with a slick of cake made specifically for dogs from South Windsor's Leaps and Bones.

Miller tells FOX61 each dog received a new blanket, toy, bag of dog treats, and a gift certificate to get their nails trimmed at Plainville's Dirty Tails. On Wednesday, Miller visited the New Britain Animal Control.