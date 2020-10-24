Mass. State Troopers save wounded hawk on side of the highway

The troopers, assigned to the Holden Barracks, responded to calls of a wounded hawk in the travel plan on Route 290 eastbound in Worcester.

When they arrived on the scene, they used a State Police Rain jacket to capture the animal and bring it to a safe location. The hawk was given over to members fo the Massachusetts Environment Police and Worcester Animal Control, who in turn gave the bird over to the Tufts' Cummings Veterinary Medical Center.