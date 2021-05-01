Mayor of Beardsley Zoo Wiggles dead at 19

Wiggles was recently elected Mayor of Beardsley Zoo in 2019 and defeated six other animals to win his mayoral title. He also was part of the ZooMobile visits to senior centers and children's birthday parties.

“Although Wiggles did not serve long as the Zoo’s mayor, he served as an educator for the Zoo for nearly two decades. His role was to engage children and adults alike in recognizing the need to understand animals of all species, to highlight the delicate balance between living things and their environment, and to foster curiosity,” said Education Curator Jim Knox. “Wiggles was the consummate animal ambassador and a beloved member of the Zoo family. We feel his loss deeply.”