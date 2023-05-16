Heroic Montville K9 Barrett honored for service at CT Law Enforcement Memorial

Although his tour of duty is growing short due to medical issues, K9 Barrett continues to report to work, eager to serve.

MONTVILLE, Conn. — A Montville K9 dog was given a special ceremony for his heroic acts at the CT Law Enforcement Memorial on Friday.

Partner Officer Daniel Witts and Barret have successfully located narcotics, firearms, wanted suspects and missing people. They took their final bow in assisting the State Police, Montville PD, and the people of Connecticut.

In May 2020, K9 Barrett was exposed to fentanyl and became the third working police dog in the U.S. to be saved by Narcan.

Barrett and Officer Witts received their accolades for apprehending an armed felon in December 2021. Officer Witts and Barrett arrived at an accident scene first and observed a male driver take what appeared to be a two-handed shooting stance and point a firearm directly at him.

Officer Witts gave the man commands to drop the gun, but the man fled into the woods and K9 Barrett was released to chase him. K9 Barrett engaged the suspect as trained by biting him in the leg. The suspect then began to punch K9 Barrett in the face and attempted to gouge his eyes out. Officer Witts caught up and a violent struggle ensued between Officer Witts and the suspect, who was eventually taken into custody with the assistance of Troopers. It was later discovered that the suspect was a convicted felon.

As a result of being assaulted, K9 Barrett began experiencing seizures, diagnosed as a brain bleed. K9 Barrett was placed on medication, however, the prognosis worsened with the brain bleed growing.

Although his tour of duty is growing short, K9 Barrett continues to report to work, eager to serve Montville and the state.

