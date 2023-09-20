Moose attacks woman and her dog on Colorado hiking trail

Wildlife officials used signs to warn hikers of a moose with calves that may act aggressively towards people, dogs and reminded owners to leash their pets.

Example video title will go here for this video

WARD, Colo — A woman who was walking her dog on a Boulder County trail was attacked and injured by a moose Wednesday morning, wildlife officials said.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is investigating the attack that happened on the South Saint Vrain Trail north of Ward. The woman and her dog surprised a moose on the trail and that's when it charged the woman, CPW said.

CPW said the cow moose charged the woman and headbutted and stomped on her several times. She was able to walk to a neighbor's house nearby for help and called Boulder County deputies. The woman was taken to a local hospital and it's unclear how badly she was injured in the attack.

Her dog has minor injuries. The neighbor that helped the woman said it was on a leash at the time of the attack.

When wildlife officers responded to the area they could not find the moose. Warning signs were placed near the trail that alerted visitors of a potentially aggressive moose with calves in the area.

CPW remined people who hike near water should always be aware that moose may be in the area resting or eating.

Wildlife officials said moose can perceive dogs as a threat and can become quite aggressive with pets when their calf is nearby. Dog owners are encouraged to keep dogs on a leash at all times to avoid animal confrontations.

CPW offers Tips for Watching Moose on their website.

> Watch the video above that originally aired June 2023: Moose attack: 2 people, dog injured at trail near Nederland

Related Articles Starving bear euthanized, intestines blocked with human trash