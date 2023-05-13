Mother goose lays eggs in IHOP parking lot in Southington

It is likely that now she has laid her eggs in this parking lot, she might return in the future to lay more eggs.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — A mother goose has laid eggs in the IHOP parking lot in Southington this Mother’s Day weekend.

Employees at the IHOP said the pair of geese have been around for the last month or so wandering the parking lot before finding the perfect place to nest.

“This is a busy area and such a random spot, but I think we’re really happy she did pick this spot,” said Julianna Guerrero, an IHOP employee.

The sight got the attention of those passing by. Jerry Champaign drives by daily to check-in.

“I keep coming around to check on my feather friend over there,” said Champaign.

Management at the IHOP said the pair is welcome to stay until the eggs hatch then they will work closely with animal control to relocate the family to a safe nearby pond.

It is likely that now she has laid her eggs in this parking lot, she might return in the future to lay more eggs.

The timing has everyone wondering if this Mother’s Day weekend will bring a surprise.

"Maybe she will hatch her young,” said Champaign.

Jake Garcia is a multimedia journalist for FOX61 News. He can be reached at jgarcia@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.