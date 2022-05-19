Orphaned bear cubs settle into new home at wildlife facility

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said Tuesday the cubs are in good health at the Kilham Bear Center.

NEWTOWN, Conn — Two black bear cubs are settling into their new home at a New Hampshire wildlife rehabilitation facility after their mother was killed last week by an off-duty police officer.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said Tuesday the cubs are in good health at the Kilham Bear Center. The agency said wildlife authorities had changed their mind about letting the cubs remain in the wild over “concerns for their safety due to the risk of continued public interaction.”

The cubs were orphaned last week when their mother, known as “Bobbi the Bear,” was shot in Newtown, Connecticut. Bobbi was easily identifiable by her ear tags and was popular among local residents, who posted sightings of her on Facebook.

Annie Hornish, Connecticut’s director of the Humane Society of the United States, said in a statement that the two orphaned cubs were too young to survive in the wild on their own.

The cubs could be seen climbing on a structure made of logs at the rehabilitation facility in a photo posted on the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection's Facebook page. The agency said the bears had been found in a tree and were captured using a tranquilizer.

Environmental conservation police are investigating the mother bear's killing Thursday in Newtown, but haven’t released details. Police in Ridgefield, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) away, said an off-duty officer from their department was involved in the shooting, but did not elaborate and referred questions to state officials.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.