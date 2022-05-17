Cubs of mother bear killed in Newtown to be rehabilitated: DEEP

The cubs appear to be very healthy and still have their feisty bear cub spirit, officials said.

NEWTOWN, Conn. — After monitoring two bear cubs that have been out in the wild without their mother bear, they have been safely rescued by the state's wildlife rehabilitation services.

Initially, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) wanted to keep the cubs in the wild but had to change plans when concerns grew for the cubs' safety because of the risk of continued interaction with the public.

“We were seeing a lot of posts," said Jenny Dickson, the Director of DEEP's Wildlife Division. They have since decided to "change our approach.”

Last week, the cubs' mother, known as Bobbi on local social media groups, was shot and killed in Newtown.

Over the weekend FOX61 learned an off-duty Ridgefield police officer was involved in that fatal shooting of that mama bear. The investigation into Bobbi’s death is still ongoing.

The 4 and a half-month-old cubs will be relocated to a licensed wildlife rehabilitation center until they can be released back into the wild typically around eight months old.

After an uptick of bear sightings on social media, DEEP wants to remind the public the main goal is to keep the bears safe. DEEP is urging the community to let bears continue to do what they do naturally. Don’t give them human access to human food, avoid feeding pets outside, clean your grill after use and take down your birdfeeders.

