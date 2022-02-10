Who will win the Super Bowl? The otters at Beardsley Zoo made their predictions

The Beardsley Zoo's director has confidence in the two otters' decisions.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Two otters at the Beardsley Zoo have made their Super Bowl predictions just days before the big game.

North American River otters Sedge and Tahu both selected the Los Angeles Rams to beat the Cinncinati Bengals and win the Vince Lombardy Trophy..

The zoo shared the announcement Wednesday in an online video.

Workers at the zoo set up two signs - one with each team's logo - on each side of their habitat.

One otter took the log tunnel down toward the two signs and ultimately went toward the Rams' sign. The other otter took the stairs and followed the first otter's instincts and also chose the Rams.

Down Interstate 95 earlier this week, a seal at the Maritime Aquarium selected the Bengals as the projected winner. The aquarium touts that their animals have been accurate with four out of five predictions over the last few years.

However, the Beardsley Zoo's director has confidence in the two otters' decisions.

“I know Sedge and Tahu wouldn’t lead me on a wild goose chase,” Zoo Director Gregg Dancho said. “On Sunday, I’ll be watching the game like a hawk.”

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.