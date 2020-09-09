Plymouth Police select animal sanctuary for 'Buddy' the Beefalo

The Beefalo has been on the run since August. Police said on Tuesday they have raised enough money to buy the animal and send him to an animal sanctuary.

PLYMOUTH, Connecticut — Police announced on Wednesday night they are sending to an animal sanctuary in Florida.

The Plymouth Police said through their Facebook page they have decided to send the affectionately named Buddy the Beefalo to Critter Farm Sanctuary in Gainsville, Florida.

"After much research, it was determined that Buddy should go to a sanctuary that not only has the best facilities but one that will truly meet his needs," said the Facebook post.

Buddy has been missing since August and since then, has gained statewide notoriety. A gofundme was created by police and enough was raised to by the animal from his owner. The rest of the over $7,000 will go to Critter Farm Sanctuary.

As of Wednesday, Buddy the Beefalo is still on the loose. Police have set up a trap in an effort to capture him safely.

Police said if you are still interested in donating, please do so directly to Critter Farm Sanctuary.