Plymouth Police release two new videos of 'Buddy' the Beefalo

The beefalo has been on the run since August. Police said they have raised enough money to buy the animal and send him to an animal sanctuary.
PLYMOUTH, Connecticut — Police have released new beefalo videos on their Facebook page Tuesday. 

"Buddy" as he has been affectionately named by Plymouth Police, has been on the run since August when he escaped a nearby animal processing facility. 

The beefalo has since gone viral here in Connecticut, a gofundme page was created by police, and Buddy now has an unofficial twitter page

The videos posted Tuesday show Buddy within the last few days getting closer to a trap set up by police in their attempt to capture him. The plan is to build a fence around the area to capture him more easily. 

On September 9, Police said they decided to send the to Critter Farm Sanctuary in Gainsville, Florida.  

If you are still interested in donating, please do so directly to Critter Farm Sanctuary. For more information on Critter Farm Sanctuary, click here

