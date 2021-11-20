Police, Animal Control seize over 80 animals from Fairfield home

Chickens, cats, geese, turkeys and ducks were removed from a home police say was "in a state of squalor, with animal waste throughout."

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Chief Robert Kalamaras reports that Fairfield Police and Animal Control rescued over 80 animals from a home on Saturday.

Police say they were notified of a possible animal cruelty situation at a home on Churchill Street by members of the Fairfield Fire Department, who were assisting the resident of the home following a medical emergency.

Officers who entered the home said they found its interior to be in a state of squalor, with animal waste throughout. They located over 80 animals, including chickens, cats, geese, turkeys, and ducks. Police say they "believe this was a hoarding situation", and the resident was transported to an area hospital for treatment for their medical conditions.

Fairfield Animal Control was immediately contacted and responded to the scene. Westport, Bridgeport, and Trumbull Animal Control also assisted.

All animals were removed from the residence and transported to local shelters for evaluation.

The animal cruelty investigation is being conducted by Fairfield Police and Fairfield Animal Control. No charges have yet been filed.

