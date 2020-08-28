Police find neglected dog roaming road in Enfield

The dog found by officers on Route 5. While being treated at the vet, the dog was able to gain back another nine to 15 lbs.

ENFIELD, Conn. — A dog is recovering after being found by police near a road Monday.

Police say they found the dog roaming on Route 5. They brought the dog to the hospital to be checked by the veterinarian, who determined the dog had been neglected due to its physical condition.

While being treated at the vet, the dog was able to gain another nine to 15lbs.

The Enfield Aninal Control division is investigating the incident. Police added the AOC greatly appreciates the emails and voicemails that were provided with information about the animal.