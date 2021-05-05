Police place memorial outside station for fallen K9 officer in West Hartford

Police say K9 Axel was peacefully put to sleep on April 25 due to an untreatable heart condition.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Police announced on Thursday that K9 Axel had passed away due to a heart condition.

"It is with a heavy heart," said police on social media. "That the WHPD announce the passing of K9 Axel on April 25, 2021."

Axel served in the West Hartford Police Department since 2012 and made his first arrest in 2013 in Simsbury.

According to West Hartford police's Facebook page, Axel's health was declining and tests revealed an untreatable heart condition.

Axel was put to sleep at 3 p.m. in a private gathering with him and his family. Police say his heart will be donated to science in an effort to learn more about his rare condition and to help those suffering from it.

A memorial will be on display with Axel's cruiser in front of the West Hartford Police Department. Anyone who wishes to send their condolences to Axel's owner, Officer Roman, can do this by sending them to the West Hartford Police Department.

"(Axel) served the Public well and was an extra set of eyes, protecting Officer Roman at every call he responded to. The bond that they both shared was incredible," said police in a written statement.

Rest easy Axel.

---

