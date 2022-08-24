Dogs takeover West Hartford park as group hopes to bring dog park to town

The West Hartford Dog Park Coalition has been trying to create a dog park for several years in West Hartford.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — The West Hartford Dog Park Coalition held its annual Pooch Plunge at Beachland Park Wednesday afternoon.

After the pool closes to humans for the season, dogs are invited to come to cool off and take a dip. Dozens of owners brought their four-legged friends to enjoy the pool.

The event raises money for the coalition which is trying to bring a dog park to West Hartford.

"We need money to pay for the fence, to find a proper spot, for benches. There's a lot of costs that go into establishing a dog park," said co-president David Coleman.

The coalition has been trying to create a dog park for several years but Coleman said this year that the effort has been moving forward and the interest for it is there.

"There are over 3,000 registered dogs in West Hartford and lord knows how many are un-registered, probably a couple hundred more," Coleman said. "Frankly we're tired of going to Simsbury, and Enfield, and Granby and Glastonbury to have our dogs run off-leash."

The West Hartford Dog Park Coalition said it is looking at a grassy area behind the former St. Brigid School as a potential location for a dog park.

