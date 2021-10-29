Rabbit rescue in Bristol in need of a new home

Everybunny Counts Rabbit Rescue in Bristol has until Dec. 31 to leave its current building

BRISTOL, Conn. — When domesticated rabbits are abandoned or surrendered, they go to Everybunny Counts Rabbit Rescue in Bristol to find a new home. However, now the rescue itself needs a new place to stay.

"We received an eviction notice because the building we are currently in is being sold. And we received the eviction notice the middle of this month and we have until the end of December," said Michelle Bosse, director of the rescue.

Due to zoning restrictions and the nature of the rescue, it's been a difficult task to find a new location.

"Because we're a rabbit rescue, it's kind of a difficult position to be in because it's new and unfamiliar, and people don't understand it and kind of what the facility we need," Bosse said. "These are indoor house pets. We can't keep them on a farm or outside because that...doesn't serve the purpose of what we're all about," she said.

The building on Riverside Avenue is privately owned. However, Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu said the city is working with a developer and a land bank to give it a new use. The plan is to eventually turn it into housing. The mayor said the Economic and Community Development Office is doing what it can to help find the rescue a new location.

"Trying to be really creative and innovative about doing some type of partnership and match with some existing spaces that could work for the rescue," said Zoppo-Sassu. "This week, we did have a breakthrough and there are two possibilities right here in Bristol that might work for that rescue," she said.

While a new space is one part of the issue, the rescue also needs people to help foster the rabbits in the meantime. However, they want to make sure it is a good match.

"People think maybe they're just like cage animals or, you know, they don't really need to be taken out. They thrive being able to roam about and be free," said Bosse.

It is something the rescue hopes it can continue to provide for the rabbits come the end of this year.

"Coming here is therapeutic for me. It's wonderful to just work with these sweet animals that they want nothing from you except love and all they have to give in return is love," said Emily Garth, a volunteer.

You can find more information on the rescue and how you can help, here.

Gaby Molina is a reporter and anchor at FOX61 News. She can be reached at gmolina@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.