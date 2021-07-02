Shark found off Cape Cod beach

EASTHAM, Mass. — A shark was found off of a beach on an Eastham beach Thursday in Massachusetts.
According to Atlantic White Shark Conservancy's Twitter page, they received word of a shark stranding off of First Encounter Beach.
Officials said that the porbeagle shark was found dead as responders arrived at the beach.
The shark will receive a necropsy by Scientists from the NOAA Fisheries Service Apex Predator Program.
