Shark found off Cape Cod beach

The shark was found on First Encounter Beach in Eastham on July 1.

EASTHAM, Mass. — A shark was found off of a beach on an Eastham beach Thursday in Massachusetts.

According to Atlantic White Shark Conservancy's Twitter page, they received word of a shark stranding off of First Encounter Beach.

Officials said that the porbeagle shark was found dead as responders arrived at the beach.

The shark will receive a necropsy by Scientists from the NOAA Fisheries Service Apex Predator Program.

We received word of a shark stranding today off First Encounter Beach, Eastham, MA. Unfortunately, the porbeagle shark was not alive when responders arrived. Scientists from the NOAA Fisheries Service Apex Predator Program will retrieve the shark to conduct a necropsy. pic.twitter.com/YXdeWY7njv — Atlantic White Shark Conservancy (@A_WhiteShark) July 1, 2021

