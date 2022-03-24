Skunk tests positive for rabies in Waterford: Health officials

People are asked not to feed or approach any wild or stray animals.

WATERFORD, Conn. — A skunk in Waterford has tested positive for rabies, according to health officials that serve parts of New London County.

The Ledge Light Health District announced that a rabid skunk was from the area of Shore Road in Waterford. The animal was tested and was found to be positive for rabies on Thursday.

Rabies is a deadly viral disease that can infect all warm-blooded animals, including people. While wild animals mainly spread the disease, stray cats and dogs can become infected and spread the virus, according to health officials.

The virus lives in the saliva and brain tissue of infected animals. It can be spread by scratches of infected animals or if infected saliva comes in contact with open wounds, breaks in the skin or mucous membranes.

Anyone with questions or concerns is asked to call Ledge Light Health District at 448-4882 or the Animal Control Officer at 860-442-9451.

