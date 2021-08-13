Skunk tests positive for rabies at Groton park

Officlas say the animal was found in bluff Point State Park and tested positive on August 12.

GROTON, Conn. — Officials are warning residents from approaching or feeding wild animals after a skunk tested positive for rabies.

The Ledge Light Health District said the skunk was found in Bluff Point State Park in Groton and was found to be positive for rabies on August 12.

The rabies virus lives in the saliva and brain tissue of infected animals, which can be spread by scratches from infected animals or when infected saliva comes into contact with open wounds, breaks in the skin or mucous membranes (eyes, nose, mouth, etc.).

After rabies exposure or potential rabies exposure, any wound should be rinsed immediately, and the CDC says four 1-mL doses of the rabies vaccine should be administered intramuscularly to previously unvaccinated persons.

The first dose should be as soon as possible after exposure, with the others following on days 3, 7, and 14 after the first vaccination.

For previously vaccinated persons, the CDC says two 1-mL doses should be administered after exposure.

Any questions or concerns can be directed at Ledge Light Health District at 860-448-4882 or Groton Animal Control at 860-441-6709.

---

