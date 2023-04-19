The class moves fast; Police K9 teams learn on the run in West Hartford

Capitol Region Canine Training hosts teams from around the area.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — There was no question that if you were near them, you would hear them. Training inside an abandoned building in West Hartford, police K9 teams from around the region were busy learning the latest tactics during a three-day course held by Capitol Region Canine Training.

East Hartford Sgt. Todd Mona, who runs Capitol Region Canine Training and is an active K9 handler, brought in four other trainers from across the country to help to instruct 24 different K9 teams.

“You’re really not trying to change what they’re doing; you’re just trying to make them better at what they’re doing,” Mona said.

Sgt. Mona brought in veteran trainer and retired police K9 officer Justin Rigney from Knoxville, Tennessee.

“You know being at this for 30 years the world has evolved, and the training has evolved, it’s way different than when we started,” Rigney, originally from Fairfield County said.“We want to empower them (K9 teams) with the tools, techniques, and the knowledge to win, to survive, and to come home to their families.”

Teams from Connecticut, New York, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts departments all took part in the three days of classes – much of the learning was hands-on scenarios; like simulating a high-risk building search with the dogs.

“I think a good trainer is always still trying to learn,” Sgt. Mona who travels the country teaching his K9 officer classes said.

