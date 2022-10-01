Trapped moose freed from fence in late-night rescue: Troopers

A section of the fence was taken down, which helped the moose free itself. It walked away safely and appeared to be uninjured, state police said.

BARKHAMSTED, Conn — A moose trapped in a fence was rescued late Friday night and was able to walk away without any apparent injuries.

State police responded to the Saville Dam in Barkhamsted, where a moose was entangled in one of the fences. The Pleasant Valley Volunteer Fire Department and EnCon police assisted.

A section of the fence was taken down, which helped the moose free itself. It walked away safely and appeared to be uninjured, state police said.

"A big thank you to all of the first responders who came out to rescue the moose!" Connecticut State Police Troop B said on Facebook.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) has an interactive map of wildlife sightings in Connecticut. Only a few dozen moose have been spotted, mainly in northwestern Connecticut, so far in 2022, compared to the 3,100 bobcat sightings and nearly 9,000 bear sightings in the state this year.

Connecticut's moose population is just over 100, which DEEP considers small, and their breeding season reaches its peak between September and October. Motorists are asked to keep an eye out for moose as more sightings are reported, especially when it's dark outside.

To report a wildlife sighting to DEEP, click here.

Leah Myers is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at lmyers@fox61.com

