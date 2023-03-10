Vernon Police investigating wave of dog abonnements across town

All four dogs are currently in the care of Vernon Animal Control and officials hope that their owners will come forward.

VERNON, Connecticut — Vernon Police are investigating a wave of dog abandonments across the town. In the last week, four dogs have been abandoned in three separate incidents.

Right now, all four dogs are currently in the care of Vernon Animal Control. Officials are hoping that if anyone has any information on the dog's possible owners, they will come forward.

Too many like those at Saxony Dog Park, "a dog is a man's best friend."

“It’s a lot of work but it’s a lot of fun. He’s my bud we do everything together,” said Brian Holzman.

Other dog parents at the park agreed.

“Dogs get bonded to their owners but once they have that bond. It’s kind of like a child,” said Victoria McCarthy.

But when they heard the news that Vernon Animal Control received four abandoned dogs in one week:

“It’s cruelty. There are shelters there are rescues,” said McCarthy.

"It’s not right to just give a dog up and have them fend for themselves after they have been in a house and been fed. It’s just really horrible,” said Holzman.

Since September 26, four dogs have been intentionally left in different locations across town.

Police said two dogs were found abandoned in a crate in the River Street area in Rockville. Another was left tied to a bridge near Vernon’s reservoir and another was found wandering near Ward Street.

"There are places out there, facilities that would be willing to take the dog instead of leaving them on the streets,” said Lieutenant Rob Marra with the Vernon Police Department.

Places such as “Sarah’s Second Chance Dog Rescue” in Vernon have been in business for 12 years.

“There’s a few rescues in Vernon. So I mean you could have just called and said we can’t afford our dogs or whatever instead of just abandoning them on the streets,” said Founder, Sue Phelps.

She said while they are at capacity right now, over the last 12 years they’ve helped house and get more than 2,000 dogs adopted. She said many people surrender their furry friends now because of the state of the economy.

“We see more coming in now because of inflation and everything so it’s hard for people,” said Phelps.

Phelps said no matter what the reasoning is, abandonment isn’t the answer.

“They have so many options to contact a rescue in Connecticut,” said Phelps.

