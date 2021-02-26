WorkInCT: A pet service benefiting since the pandemic began

All-4-Paws Pet Care now has a staff of five that travel the state performing vet tech services at clients’ homes like nail clippings.

BERLIN, Connecticut — Pat Tramontana and his team have been on the move over the past six months. Tramontana, a veterinary technician, owns Southington-based “All 4 Paws Pet Care” and after COVID-19 he decided to take his act on the road. “It’s almost like having your vet’s office in your living room,” Tramontana said.

All-4-Paws Pet Care now has a staff of five that travel the state performing vet tech services at clients’ homes like nail clippings and dog and cat teeth cleanings, even administering medications if needed.

Vet technician Hannah Johnson said the at-home services help, especially now, since many pet owners can’t go inside their vet office due to Covid-19 restrictions.

“It’s a lot of peace of mind,” Johnson said, “They (the pet owners) can be right there and see exactly what we are doing with their animals and they know that at the end of the day we’re doing this because we care about their pets.”

Tramontana noted that what began as a two-day-a-week endeavor has grown to at least six days a week. He said, “it’s become extremely popular, in six months we’ve seen about 15 hundred clients and about three thousand pets.”