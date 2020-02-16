x
Yard Goats host Goat Yoga: G.O.A.T.?

Want to stretch with a friend? You can do it at Dunkin' Donuts Park.
Credit: FOX61
A 'goat yoga' class hosted by the Hartford Yard Goats baseball team at Dunkin' Donuts Park, February 15, 2020

HARTFORD, Conn. — Dunkin' Donuts Park was taken over by dozens of goats Saturday, who were there to do some yoga! 

There wasn't much peace and quiet in class, but there was a lot of laughter and fun. 36 goats from Aussakita Acres Farm in Manchester partnered up with people for some yoga.

"For the craziest reason, kinda like peanut butter and jelly, goats and yoga just go together, it is a perfect match for them," said Tracy Longoria, the owner of the farm.

Many of them were pros, joining in on the poses. While others, chose to just relax. "They’re very very active and they love people and they love to socialize with them," said Longoria.

For yoga instructor Pamela Mirante, it was a brand new experience having animals in her class.

"I don’t know what I’m feeling right now! I think it’s silly, it’s fun and it’s yoga," she said.

For many, it was their first time, but they say it probably won't be their last. Is this combo the Greatest Of All Time? 

"Oh my god it’s like a dream come true! They’re so cuddly, so cute, and so mischievous its amazing," said Zully Jimenez of New Britain.

The next goat yoga class at Dunkin' Donuts Park is March 7th.

