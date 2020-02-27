Apps your kids should avoid

Technology has made it easier for predators to prey on your children, right from the device in their hand. And there are certain apps that are deemed more dangerous than others. Here are 15 apps deemed dangerous.
- The first is 'MeetMe,' an app where teens can easily be in contact with users much older than them, with an emphasis on dating.
- 'WhatsApp' and 'SnapChat' are for messaging, but what you should know is teens can send unlimited messages, have video chats and even share their live location with other users, people they may not even know.
- 'Skout' is a flirting app that's used to meet and chat with new people. Teens and adults are in different groups, but ages aren’t verified.
- 'TikTok' is used for sharing user created videos but can contain adult content. However, tiktok has recently added new family safety measures to curb adult content being seen by children.
- 'Badoo' and 'Bumble' and Grindr are dating apps for adults, but teens can still find ways to join.
- 'Grindr' is geared towards the LGBTQ community. It allows users to share photos and meet up based on phone’s GPS location.
- 'LiveMe' is a live streaming app, but you don’t know who’s watching and your kids location is revealed.
- 'Holla' is all about connecting strangers around the world through video chat. Reviewers say they have been bombarded with explicit content.
- 'Whisper' is a social confessional where kids can remain anonymous, but still share their feelings. And it can reveal your child’s location for a meet up.
- 'ASKfm' encourages people to allow anonymous users to ask them questions, which opens the door for online bullying.
- 'Hot or Not' rates users on attractiveness.. There’s no age verification and users can send each other messages.
- And lastly, 'Calculator%' apps are several secret apps that allows kids to hide their photos, videos, even browser history.
Common Sense Media is a good website to keep handy. It gives parents a break down on what they should know about each and every app out there. And it provides advice on monitoring your kids apps.