Car crash was covered by HUSKY but then paid through Prayy & Whitney

HARTFORD, Conn — Dear Ask the Atty:

I was involved in a car accident before I got married,

Allstate offered $750 for my injury claim and my ambulance and ER bills were paid thru Husky!!

After my wedding, my doctor and physical therapy bills were paid by my husband’s health plan thru his employer Pratt & Whitney.

My husband thinks I may have to reimburse Husky and the Pratt plan...

Is this true?