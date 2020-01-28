Ask the Attorney: Hit by car, person took off

Atty Haymond, I was hit by a car in a parking lot while walking into the grocery store. The person who hit me took off. Is there anything I can do? I’m going to...
Atty Haymond,
I was hit by a car in a parking lot while walking into the grocery store.
The person who hit me took off.
Is there anything I can do?
I’m going to different Doctors regularly but I’m afraid my injuries may be permanent.
Please help me, Attorney Haymond!!
Harry R
