Last night during the wind storm a car swerved to avoid a fallen branch and side swiped me!

Atty. Haymond,

Last night during the wind storm a car swerved to avoid a fallen branch and side swiped me!

I'm emailing you from the ER and would you please answer this question that my wife and i have...

Is this an act of god and the other driver isn't responsible or its like any other accident where you are responsible for maintaining control of your car?