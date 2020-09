What to do when a car drives away from an accident scene

HARTFORD, Conn — Atty Haymond,

My girlfriend and I were riding our bicycles this weekend when a car cut in front of us and caused her to fall.

I got the car's license plate and am pretty sure they knew they caused the accident, but they never stopped!!

My question is depending on whether the police find them or not, what can we do?

She is hurting very badly and is also very upset...