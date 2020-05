While out on a walk, Ralph and his wife stopped to pet a dog. The dog bit her hand, and now they can't afford the bills

Atty Haymond,

My wife and I were for a walk in our neighborhood, when we stopped to pet our neighbor's dog.

As my wife leaned over the fence the normally friendly dog bit her and tore some tendons in her hand!!

She had surgery and we really can’t afford the bills,

Can you help?