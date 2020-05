Downed by a car pulling into a parking lot, this man now has questions about insurance

Atty Haymond,

A couple weeks ago, my girlfriend and I took a ride down to the shore.

When we were pulling into the dirt lot at the beach,

a car took a left turn in front of me without even looking, causing me to go down.

The driver never stopped but numerous people witnessed it and told the cops when they arrived.

We both were roughed up and she ended up at the walk-in.

I have good insurance, but I hope that I don't need to use it.

They were at fault!!!

Help?