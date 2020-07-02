Probe: No signs of outward engine failure in Bryant crash

LOS ANGELES — Federal investigators say wreckage from the helicopter that crashed last month, killing Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others did not show any evidence of outward engine failure.

That’s according to a preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board.

The helicopter crashed into a hillside outside Los Angeles on Jan. 26.

The NTSB is investigating the accident, including any role heavy fog played, and a final report isn’t expected for at least a year.

A witness told the NTSB that the helicopter was flying forward and downward through the fog before it crashed into the hill.