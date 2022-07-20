Paddle board yoga brings balance into beating the heat in Canton

Stand-up Paddle Board Yoga classes in Canton offer an escape from summer swelter.

CANTON, Conn. — A potential heat wave that’s gripping Connecticut and the East Coast isn’t as relentless at Collinsville Canoe and Kayak. The 30-year-old family-run business rents and sells all things aquatic. And, a few times each summer, they offer a creative way to beat the heat: Stand up Paddle Board Yoga (SUP Yoga).

Yoga instructor Heather Korwin, who owns Sanctuary Power Yoga in Torrington, started offering SUP Yoga classes at Collinsville Canoe and Kayak about five years ago.

“We’re dealing with a heat wave… you can chill – literally in the water – chill out with yoga but also it's such a great opportunity to connect,” Korwin said.

During a recent class in Collinsville, Korwin was leading about a dozen participants with their poses on their paddle boards.

“It’s refreshing and if we go off our boards, we get into the water and then get back up on our board refreshed,” said Susan Martin of Bristol.

Korwin has been a yoga instructor for 11 years now.

“Anyone can do this," Korwin added, "So come out and be around people and have plenty of space, and fresh air – chill out and enjoy!”

To learn more about Collinsville Canoe and Kayak and the Stand-Up Paddle Board Yoga Classes, offered a few times each summer, click here.

