British shop in Simsbury mourns loss of Queen Elizabeth II

Many customers have stopped by A Spoonful of Britain in Simsbury to take a picture with the cardboard cutout of the queen.

Example video title will go here for this video

SIMSBURY, Conn. — Since Queen Elizabeth's passing on Thursday, a local business in Simsbury has been getting a lot of attention.

A Spoonful of Britain on Railroad Street opened on June 1, which was the weekend of the Platinum Jubilee.

The small but colorful shop sells British groceries and home décor.

Not to mention, there is also a popular cardboard cutout of the queen and the owners encourage customers to take a picture with her.

One of the owners explained why the queen was such an iconic leader and the impact her death will have on the British population.

"She has been just almost the backbone of the country I think. She has always been there. We've looked to her guidance on a lot of things over the years and so many things that she's lived through," said Carly Kyd, co-owner of A Spoonful of Britain.

The store had a good selection of items commemorating Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, but many customers have been quick to buy them.

Carmen Chau is an anchor and reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at cchau@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.