Munson's Chocolates expects rush ahead of Super Bowl, Valentine's Day

Super Bowl and Valentine's Day keep the chocolate churning at Munson's

BOLTON, Conn. — Enduring nearly two years of doing business during the pandemic, at family-owned Munson’s Chocolates, headquartered in Bolton, they are looking forward to what could be a sweeter weekend than normal.

From their 45,000 square foot factory, Munson’s is churning out more chocolate because Super Bowl Sunday and then Valentine’s Day on Monday are expected to provide a boost in business.

Karen Munson, owner of the namesake chocolate maker, said, “It is our Super Bowl -- both holidays coming in one big event (weekend) and we’re ready.”

While both Christmas and Easter provide a huge amount of sales of their specialty chocolate, this weekend at Munson’s should see more customers coming to their eight stores across the state in a shorter period of time.

“Everything is indicating this is going to be a spectacular holiday,” Munson said.

Munson also mentioned that, during the pandemic, there has been a rise in people getting back to comfort food like chocolate.

“People aren’t only craving chocolate, but they’re craving the nostalgic connection to that chocolate,” Munson said.

With about 200 varieties of handmade chocolates for both the Super Bowl and Valentine’s Day, Munson added that they will have what customers are looking for, “we are busy, and we are running non-stop and we are ready to go!”

