Mookcake Festival coming to Fairfield on Saturday

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Many Asian-Americans are prepping for the Mid-Autumn Festival that will be celebrated on Saturday. It is also known as the Moon or Mooncake Festival.

It is a time for families to gather similar to a Thanksgiving feast.

There is a special dinner, a time to worship the moon, light paper lanterns and eat mooncakes.

Lin Yang, one of the board members of the Chinese-American Heritage Association, explained the significance behind the dessert.

"It's a delicious food. You can make it many different ways but they all have a round shape which can assimilate the moon at its fullest. The family will gather, share mooncakes, and typically this happens in the evening when the moon has risen up," said Yang.

The association will be holding a Moon Festival on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Town Hall green in Fairfield. There will be food, music, performances and games.

Over 600 people are expected to attend.

