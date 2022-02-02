Connecticut State Police attend the funeral of fallen NYPD officer

27-year-old Wilbert Mora died after being shot alongside his partner, 22-year-old Jason Rivera, when the two were ambushed on Jan. 21.

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — About 30 Connecticut State Police troopers made the trip to New York City Wednesday morning to attend the funeral of fallen NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora.



“It is an honor for us to be able to go out there and come together as a family and pay our respect,” said Sgt. Dawn Pagan, who boarded an early morning train in West Haven with other troopers.

27-year-old Mora died after being shot alongside his partner, 22-year-old Jason Rivera, when the two were ambushed on Jan. 21 responding to a domestic violence call in Harlem.



Officer Rivera was laid to rest last week.



“I think it kinda puts a pit in your stomach if you will. It’s something that we face every single day. There’s not a single call you can take for granted,” said Sgt. Pagan. “It could be you and your wingman that are facing something extremely threatening and violent on the other side of the door.”

As thousands fill the streets to mourn Officer Mora, Sgt. Pagan hopes the strong show of support from Connecticut will help the NYPD cope with the tragedy.

“We’re all kind of joined together by the difficult things that we see over the courses of our career,” said Sgt. Pagan.

